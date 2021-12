Martell Holt and Melody Holt’s divorce drama is playing out on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still talking about part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Of course, most of the drama was centered around Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s divorce. Melody believed their biggest issue was Martell was not faithful to her. He now has a child with his longtime former mistress, Arionne Curry. Carlos King had a couple of questions about their affair. He asked Martell if he would have married Arionne if he met her before Melody. The episode ended without Martell giving an answer. And Kimmi Scott said Martell’s silence was “deafening.” Regardless, Carlos made it clear that he thinks Martell’s feelings for Arionne are more than he wants to admit.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO