It’s been more than three decades since A Christmas Story first hit the big screen, and now, the 1983 film has blossomed into a quintessential holiday classic. The comedy, which follows the misadventures of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) and his family during the Christmas season, spawned two sequels and inspired a variety of merch that ranged from pink bunny ears to full-size replicas of the Old Man’s leg lamp. Countless fans continue to reference the movie's most popular lines, from "Fra-GEE-Lay" to "You'll shoot your eye out!" And like clockwork, millions of families re-watch Ralphie and the gang at least once a year—thanks to the annual 24-hour marathon on TBS. The sleeper hit has turned into a beloved tradition, making it a testament to the power of nostalgia.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO