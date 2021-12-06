ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

No surprise: NSW iVote fails during local council elections

By Stilgherrian
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew South Wales' iVote online voting system failed on Saturday during the state's local government elections, with an unknown number of voters unable to exercise their democratic rights. In a media statement released on Saturday evening, the NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) blamed "the increased volume of people using the...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
lamesacourier.com

Lothian elected to City Council seat

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, La Mesa City Council swore in its newest member, Laura Lothian. Lothian was elected to the council seat is a Nov. 2 special election to replace Dr. Akilah Weber who vacated her City Council seat to run for a state Assembly seat, which she won in 2020.
LA MESA, CA
Riverhead News-Review

Waiting game: Town Council election still undecided

There’s still no indication when the Suffolk County Board of Elections (BOE) will certify the election for a four-year seat on the Town Council between Republican Meg Larsen and Democrat Brett Surerus. It’s expected to come sometime this week, but no actual date has been given for the results of...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
BBC

Elections for new Somerset Council to be held in May 2022

Elections to a newly-created county authority will take place in 2022. Voters will go to the polls in May to elect the 110 councillors who will form the new Somerset Council. The unitary authority will replace Somerset County Council and the current four district councils (Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton, and South Somerset).
ELECTIONS
walterborolive.com

Edisto Beach to hold special election for council seat

Filing is open for any Edisto Beach resident wanting to run for the unexpired term of former Edisto Beach Town Councilman Crawford Moore. Moore left his council seat when he was recently elected as the town’s mayor in November. To fill the remaining term of his seat, Edisto Beach is...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Warren
valleyjournal.net

Ronan council election ties again

RONAN — The question of who will represent Ronan’s Ward 1 ended in another tie vote, this time at last Monday’s City Council meeting, so incumbent Marilynn Tanner decided to step aside. “I was tired of ties,” she said. Tanner, a retired schoolteacher and administrator, and opponent Ryan Corum each...
RONAN, MT
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Norman Transcript

Filing period begins Mayoral, council and election board elections

Seats for local municipal and election board offices are up for reelection, with the filing period to begin next week. The Cleveland County Election Board announced filing will commence 8 a.m. Monday and conclude 5 p.m. Wednesday, a prepared statement reads. Candidates will be required to fill out forms at the election board’s Norman office, 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Law#State Elections#Nsw#Nsw Ivote#Nswec#Nsw State#Zdnet
UPI News

New York City Council grants noncitizens right to vote in local elections

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New York City on Thursday became the largest city in the United States to allow immigrants who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. The city council voted 33-14 with two abstentions to approve the measure allowing noncitizens to vote in elections for positions such as mayor, city council and comptroller among others. It does not extend to state or federal elections.
ELECTIONS
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Election Ward Lines

The Indianola City Council approved the new districts and precincts for future Indianola city elections at their meeting Monday. Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News due to state law, the council had to approve the new maps within a certain time frame, and the maps ended with fairly equal populations with no drastic changes to the ward lines.
INDIANOLA, IA
ABQJournal

Tuesday election to settle two City Council races

Voters will decide Tuesday what the Albuquerque City Council will look like come January as the campaign season comes to a close with a two-race runoff election. At stake are the District 7 and District 9 seats and, with them, the political balance of the city’s nine-member legislative body. Democrat...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Australia
Miami Herald

Recall vote tightens for Seattle socialist in latest count

The vote in a recall effort against a socialist Seattle City Councilmember tightened considerably on Wednesday as more mail ballots were counted, meaning it will take at least another day to determine whether the controversial lawmaker will be ousted or keep her post. Kshama Sawant Sawant, 48, an economics professor,...
ELECTIONS
SFGate

Senate candidate Barnes proposes expanding voter rights

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Thursday proposed expanding voter rights, eliminating partisan gerrymandering, making Election Day a national holiday and ending the filibuster. Barnes, who currently serves as Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
elpasopolitics.com

Vince Perez Was The Consultant Behind The Failed Canutillo Bond Election

In our initial Political Gossip Corner we shared with readers a rumor making the rounds among El Paso politicos that Vince Perez was the consultant behind the failed two Canutillo Independent School District bonds election. We can now confirm that he was. On August 10, 2021, the Canutillo school board...
CANUTILLO, TX
Daily Mail

Lib Dem candidate apologises over tweets appearing to liken Channel migrants' experience to Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz - as she fights Tory seat in North Shropshire by-election

A candidate in the forthcoming North Shropshire by-election has apologised after The Mail on Sunday uncovered social media posts appearing to liken the experience of Channel migrants to Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz. Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan, who is the main challenger to the incumbent Conservatives, wrote on Twitter about her...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy