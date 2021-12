Zach Dooley joins host Jesse Cohen to crown a King of the Week and revisit the 10 Biggest Questions facing the LA Kings that were asked at the start of the 2021-22 season. The duo also had a chance to catch up with defenseman Alex Edler who talked about his experience with the NHL draft, adapting to life in North America and raising kids as an NHL player.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO