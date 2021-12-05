Mickey Joseph to return to Huskers

Mickey Joseph can change that color of polo on those recruiting visits now. The logo will be nothing unfamiliar. On Friday, the former Husker quarterback was officially announced as Nebraska's Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach after a week of the coaching carousel spinning at hyper speed, including at the LSU school Joseph departs from. It marks the first known hire of four important full-time openings Scott Frost is busy trying to fill on his staff all the while the Huskers try to finalize pieces to their 2022 recruiting class and find the right additional parts in the transfer portal.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO