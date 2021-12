Terranova Corporation sold its longtime headquarters in Miami Beach for $22 million, marking one of the largest investment sales on 41st Street. Terranova sold the nearly 52,000-square-foot building at 801 Arthur Godfrey Road to Fifteen Group in an off-market deal, Terranova Chairman Stephen Bittel told The Real Deal. Miami-based Fifteen Group, led by Mark and Ian Sanders, plans to renovate the building and lease it to family offices, wealth management and financial firms, according to a release.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO