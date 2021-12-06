ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos at Chiefs live blog: Denver gets on board, but Kansas City leads 10-3

The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

It's Sunday night. It's the Broncos against the Chiefs. And its for first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. They are trying to change that tonight.

Stay with The Gazette for updates:

Latest update: 2Q: Broncos get on board

The Broncos finally got some momentum, only to get bogged down with penalties once they reached the red zone. They still managed a 42-yard field goal to cut the chiefs lead to 10-3.

1Q: Chiefs lead 10-0

The Broncos offense doesn't have a first down, and their defense is having no luck slowing down the Chiefs. They held them to a field goal on their second drive, but have still dug themselves into a 10-0 hole.

1Q: Chiefs strike first, lead 7-0

Patrick Mahomes couldn't find an open receiver, so he did it himself. Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field, then ran the last 10 yards into the end zone to give them a 7-0 lead.

Read preview coverage of the game here:

An opportunity in Kansas City: Why this could be the year the Broncos break 'the streak'

Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): Chiefs special teams, Javonte Williams keys to Sunday night AFC West special

Woody Paige: Broncos must end 'Curse of Kansas City Chiefs'

3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Javonte Williams

Pat Shurmur, Broncos offense hoping for fast start vs. Chiefs

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

