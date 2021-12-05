LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

After NFL star Tre’Davious White suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury, Buffalo Bills fans were compelled to do something special in his honor this holiday season. In a display of affection for the cornerback, the team’s fanbase raised funds to support a local food bank in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, WGRZ reported.

On Thanksgiving Day, the All-Pro player tore his ACL while competing against the New Orleans Saints. Although the Bills came out victorious, fans were still disheartened by White’s injury. Lara McKee, who serves as VP of The Mafia Babes—a charitable organization comprised of women fans of the Buffalo Bills—launched a fundraising project that encouraged fans to donate $27 in honor of White’s jersey number to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The organization ended up garnering over $108,000 and donated the funds to the food bank in White’s name.

The football player expressed his gratitude for the generosity of his fans. “I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way by giving back to my community.”

Martha Marak, who serves as the executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, added she’s honored by the support, stating the donation came at a time when “food insecurity for our neighbors is high, and our food inventory is low.” The food bank plans to use some of the funds to host a food drive collaborating with Shreveport councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and White’s mother.

Food insecurity has been a pressing issue in the city of Shreveport. Studies show it’s amongst the top five food insecure cities in the state of Louisiana.

Fans Honor Injured NFL Player Tre’Davious White With $100K Food Bank Donation was originally published on newsone.com