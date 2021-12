After a year off due to COVID, the Dakota 38+2 Ride is officially back on for 2021 and a heads up, riders will be making their way through Moody County this next week. On December 15, riders and their accompanying caravan will be coming from Madison, largely down Highway 34 and making their way into Flandreau. Rest days then are scheduled, as they typically are, in Flandreau on both the 16th and 17th. The ride continues toward its final destination of Mankato the morning of December 18th.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO