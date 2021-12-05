Basketball: Mixed results in weekend tournaments

The Astoria boys basketball team opened the Knappa Tip-off Classic on Friday with a 59-45 win over Toledo, but it was Western Christian that swept the two-day competition with wins over Knappa and the Fishermen.

Astoria’s Colton McMaster scored 14 and Judd Field added 13 in Friday’s win.

In Saturday’s contest, Western Christian snapped a 45-45 tie with a three-point play in the final seconds. Niko Boudreau led Astoria with 22 points, with McMaster adding 18.

Host Knappa bounced back from Friday’s 47-42 loss to Western Christian with a 65-38 victory over Toledo.

On the girls side, Western Christian went undefeated with wins over Knappa (63-28) and Astoria (41-36), in the season opener for the Lady Fishermen.

Valley Catholic defeated the Lady Loggers 45-16 Saturday.

Warriors compete at Vernonia

The Warrenton basketball teams took part in the Vernonia tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The Warrenton boys split a pair of games, as the Warriors rebounded from a 41-28 loss to Oregon Episcopal on the first day with a 45-37 victory over Vernonia on Saturday.

On the girls side, Warrenton came up short in close losses to Oregon Episcopal (35-25) and Myrtle Point (42-31).