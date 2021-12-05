Basketball: Seaside wins one, loses one vs. Stayton

For the second time in two games, the Seaside boys basketball team trailed 16-11 early in the second quarter.

But for the second game in a row, the Gulls also proved to be just too strong, too big and too fast for the competition, as Seaside scored another easy victory on Friday, 53-34 over Stayton.

Everest Sibony scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the third period, leading the Gulls over the visiting Eagles.

The Cowapa League Player of the Year, Sibony is well on his way to keeping that label, as he took control of the game and drained four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone.

Seaside was ranked fifth in a preseason coaches poll, while Stayton was ranked 10th.

Stayton 32, Lady Gulls 21

Seaside led 7-5 after one quarter, but a 10-1 run by Stayton in the second period helped the Eagles to a 32-21 win over the Lady Gulls, in nonleague girls basketball action on Friday at Seaside.

Back-to-back baskets by Seaside’s Lilli Taylor and Aubrie Taylor had the Gulls within 19-14 midway through the third quarter, but Stayton outscored Seaside 13-3 to clinch the victory, highlighted by three 3-pointers from Miley Mitchell.

Lilli Taylor led Seaside scorers with 13 points, and Tori Nyquist scored 13 for Stayton.