Veteran crypto trader Tone Vays is looking at the state of Bitcoin following the deep correction that took BTC down below $42,000 in a matter of minutes last weekend. In a new strategy session, Vays says that if the stock markets can pull off a rally in the early stages of this week, Bitcoin may be able to muster up the strength to return above the crucial $53,500 level.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO