“Mathematics presentation for braille readers”

Abstract: The Langlands program, first formulated by Robert Langlands in the 1960s and since much developed and refined, is a web of widespread conjectures that lie in deep theories of mathematical symmetry, it gives schematic direction to navigate between a dizzying array of subfields of mathematics, including number theory, representation theory, algebraic geometry, and harmonic analysis. In this talk, we will explore some of these objects and connections and introduce the L-Functions and modular forms database (LMFDB) at https://www.lmfdb.org/ , as one of its goals is to provide a compelling visualization for the connections predicted by the Langlands program. For example, we will see how the Riemann hypothesis, Goldbach's conjecture, and Fermat's last theorem are related.

