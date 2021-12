New York (CNN Business) — The November jobs report looked disappointing at first glance, but the details show that the recovery is very much moving along. US employers added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the smallest number of jobs added to the US economy since December 2020, when the economy actually shed jobs amid a surge in Covid cases.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO