2nd party approves deal for Scholz's new German government

By GEIR MOULSON - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's pro-business Free Democrats on Sunday approved a deal to form...

The Independent

Scholz taps epidemiologist as new German health minister

Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced Monday that an epidemiologist who has been a prominent voice of caution in the coronavirus pandemic will be Germany's new health minister, part of a team that includes the first woman to become the country's top security official.Scholz presented his center-left Social Democrats nominees for the Cabinet hours before the last of the prospective partners in the new government, the environmentalist Greens planned to announce whether their members have voted in a ballot to approve a three-party coalition deal. That would clear the way for parliament to elect Scholz on Wednesday after conventions...
The Independent

Report: Germany's Merkel plans a political autobiography

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn't seek a fifth term in office and hasn't disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.Merkel's longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn't want to retell her whole life. She would like to...
Olaf Scholz
Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle

BERLIN (AP) — A three-party deal to form a new German coalition government under center-left leader Olaf Scholz cleared its final hurdle Monday, setting the scene for him to succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week. Germany’s environmentalist Greens said their members approved the agreement reached last month, with...
German parties sign ‘new start’ coalition deal before handover of power

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) signed a coalition deal on Tuesday that sets out how to accelerate a green transition and modernise Europe’s biggest economy when they take office this week. The alliance between the unlikely bedfellows, the first such grouping at a...
AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady new chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he didn't even have an official biography until this week.
AFP

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year" as a fourth wave of the coronavirus outbreak rages. The former finance minister, who won 395 of the 707 votes cast in the Bundestag lower house, has vowed broad "continuity" with the popular Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer. "It will be a new beginning for our country," Scholz pledged as he officially assumed the office from Merkel and thanked her for her lengthy tenure.
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
AFP

Looking straight ahead, Merkel leaves office

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
The Independent

Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive

The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on a set of steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country’s central authority as their leader steps up his secession campaign despite a threat of new U.S. and other sanctions.The lawmakers are expected to vote on starting a procedure for Bosnian Serbs to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services, tax system and judiciary. That would be another substantial move following repeated threats by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik to secede about a half of Bosnia and join neighboring Serbia Dodik, the Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Bosnian...
The Independent

Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

Australia s foreign minister started a European tour in Athens on Wednesday, welcoming a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region.“There is no question that, globally, we are facing a more strategically contested environment and it has never been more important to work together in support of international rules,...
The Independent

French junior finance minister resigns after conviction

A junior finance minister quit the French government Wednesday after being convicted of failing to declare all his wealth and income.The unusual conviction of a minister in office is a stain on the government of President Emmanuel Macron who had promised a wholesale cleanup of political life when he was elected in 2017. Alain Griset, who worked in the Finance Ministry and oversaw relations with small and medium-sized businesses, was convicted of submitting an incomplete wealth declaration to the government transparency authority. He was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a three-year suspended ban on holding public...
The Independent

EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion

The European Union moved Wednesday to set up a system of quick-fire trade sanctions that it could impose on any foreign power, like China that it accuses of trying to coerce the 27-country bloc for economic or political gain.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission manages trade with the outside world on behalf of member nations. It’s seeking their permission to react without needing the endorsement of all 27 when any person, company or country tries to strong-arm the bloc. It could face pushback from some EU countries against giving the commission too much power.The commission says...
