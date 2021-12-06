LAPD Announces Arrest of Smash-and-Grab Suspects, Commitment to Public Safety During Holiday Season

A tool used in the November smash-and-grab robbery at Nordstrom at The Grove, Fairfax District. Keith Johnson/KNN

Los Angeles: A press conference was held late Thursday afternoon with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, joined by other officials from LAPD, along with the FBI, Los Angeles businesses and community leaders.

Mayor Garcetti spoke first with encouraging words for the citizens of Los Angeles, assuring them that safety is a priority as they go about their holiday shopping in local businesses. He started off saying that "the city should be a safe and welcoming city of belonging." He went on to say that here in Los Angeles in just over a week there have been eleven incidents. He stated that there have been fourteen arrests connected to those incidents also in this past week. Officers are out there with the resources they need to "get the bad guys" and prevent these smash-and-grab robberies in the first place and ensure Angelenos and businesses that they and their businesses are safe, he said.

Garcetti stressed the importance of being aware of one's surroundings, and putting devices down instead of checking texts, etc. "Protect yourself and be aware of what's around you," he emphasized. Gacetti's message to those committing these types of crimes in every zip code is "we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you."

"There is no cause for alarm, that this is still a ten year safest decade probably of our lifetimes...we want you to be out there shopping and know that you can do that safely," Garcetti said.

"We will be out there to make sure that your family is safe, to make sure the places you shop are safe so that you can enjoy a holiday season that we have all hungered for after two years nearly of being at home."

Moore spoke next about the message they all want to send as a united front - "a message of prevention, a message of not allowing or tolerating this type of bold and reckless action of these burglaries and robberies, and there are consequences for those individuals who are tempted to engage in this kind of conduct."

Chief Moore continued to speak about the timeline of events and how they unfolded nationally and locally. During early November of this year, there were several news reports of smash-and-grabs -- a flash mob-type of theft -- of commercial establishments throughout other parts of the country. It was happening in cities such as Chicago, New York, and the Bay area of California, but it was not occurring here in Los Angeles. These crimes were characterized with multiple suspects working together in coordinated instances involving destruction of property and assault on store employees, in caravans of vehicles parking very close to high-end retail stores.

From November 18 to 28, Moore said the city of Los Angeles had eleven of those types of crimes involving similar method of operation where groups of suspects were working in tandem. They worked to steal from high-end clothing stores often using weapons and physical force to overwhelm and intimidate store employees and other patrons. The eleven reported incidents resulted in fourteen arrests so far. Of the eleven incidents, six occurred in the western portion of the city, four occurred in the valley, and one occurred in South Los Angeles. In the breakdown of these crimes, it was four robberies, six burglaries and one grand theft.

Chief Moore said $338,000 worth of property was stolen across the course of those eleven instances, and more than $40,000 worth in property damage. In the fourteen arrests that have been made, all the suspects taken into custody are out of custody, either as a result of one juvenile or the others as a result of bailing out, or no bail/zero bail criteria. Chief Moore proceeded to list the businesses that were hit, with information on the amount of loss/damage to each, and if arrests were made.

Moore recounted the highly broadcasted smash-and-grab at Nordstrom department store at The Grove, with suspects fleeing the scene in a caravan of vehicles with excess of $100,000 of merchandise. Officers in the area observed vehicles fleeing the location and in the effort of trying to stop one of those vehicles, a lengthy pursuit ensued that ended in South Los Angeles. There, three suspects were arrested and taken into custody, one is a juvenile, two others are adults. Inside the vehicle was a number of items taken from that Nordstrom burglary.

Moore proceeded to list the other burglaries including amount of loss, and whether or not suspects were found and arrested.

The impact of these crimes on the larger population cannot be allowed to be understated, Moore said. The allocation of additional overtime and other support has provided LAPD with the resources needed to help deter these incidents. Moore reiterated what Garcetti said about being aware and not looking at devices. He encouraged anyone who witnesses these crimes to call 911. Moore said do not interrupt, take action, or interfere with an individual's actions. Observe from a safe distance and provide information. "No one's life is worth a piece of property," Moore said.

Moore stated they believe there are community members who know who are involved with these instances. Reports can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers, to a police station or a Senior Lead officer. Reward money is being offered for information.

After Kristi Koons Johnson, FBI Assistant Director in charge of the LA Field Office, and Banyon Hutter, Director of Security at The Grove spoke, Moore took to the podium again to answer questions and stated how zero bail, as a provision of safety measures for Covid, establishes that you could be arrested for a crime such as burglary, a serious felon -- a person coming into your home or business in the hours of darkness, or otherwise -- is a zero bail, meaning you're booked, processed and we identify you; your arraignment date is three to four months from now. Historically there has been an underlining standard bail, but in an effort to downsize the risk of Covid to those that are in custody, the court system installed a zero bail system as a mean of a safeguard. But as we evolve through this, Moore said, there is a criminal element that are recognizing that condition and are capitalizing on it.

Garcetti stated, "We need the help of our criminal justice system, of our judges, our jailers... there are people who need to be behind bars."

