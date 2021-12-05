Hakim Hart’s individual performance fails to prevent Maryland men’s basketball defeat

It didn't look good for much of the night, but Maryland basketball overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Richmond, 86-80, the Terps' most impressive win of the young season. "We played a team that I thought played exceptionally well in Richmond. Every mistake we made, which was quite a bit in the first half defensively, they made us pay. It felt like every ball bounced to them and didn't bounce to us when we cut it to one," Terps coach Mark Turgeon said." It just got, you know, we fouled three-point shooters three times. It just was one of those nights. You're like, are we ever going to get over the hump? And the effort that our guys played with in the second half, really the last two and a half minutes of the first half, got us back in the game and then the start of the second half was terrific."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO