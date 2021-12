In a little but of a surprise move, goalie Adam Huska will be making his NHL debut tonight as the New York Rangers play the second of back-to-back games. Rangers fans are a fickle lot and many think the game tonight will be tough to win. The Rangers are taking on a powerhouse team in the Colorado Avalanche, a team that has been running roughshod over the rest of the NHL for the last month. In that time they have gone 9-2-1 and are scoring 62 goals, an average of 5.2 goals per game. Yikes, that’s impressive.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO