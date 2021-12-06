ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Let It Shine Light Show Is One Of Illinois’ Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays

By Melissa Mahoney
 4 days ago

Drive-thru light displays in Illinois have become more and more popular over the years. Maybe you’ve been to a few already. With three locations in the Chicagoland area, Let It Shine is perhaps the biggest and brightest drive-thru event this year. And if you haven’t been yet, you may want to make plans to go soon!

With three Chicagoland locations including Aurora, Northbrook, and Schaumburg, Let It Shine is a dazzling drive-thru light show that features over one million lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztTHb_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook

Sit back and relax in the comfort and warmth of your own car as you watch the dazzling lights dancing all around you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PLk6_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook

Lights are synchronized to classic holiday tunes that will make you want to sing and dance along! Just tune in to the specific FM radio station you're told to upon arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S5cn_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook

After you visit one of the Let It Shine locations, you may want to go see the others. Each location has its own unique features and holiday music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLM6b_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook

If you visit either the Aurora location at Fox Valley Mall or the Schaumburg location at Wintrust Field, Let It Shine will run from November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022, 4:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. nightly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dyiae_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook
Ticket prices for Aurora are $19.99 during the weekdays (Monday through Thursday) and $29.99 on weekends (Friday through Sunday) and holidays. At Schaumberg, the cost is $29.99 during the weekdays and $39.99 on weekends.

The dates and times for the Northbrook location are slightly different. From November 5, 2021 through January 9, 2022, the event runs from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB5q2_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook
The cost for Northbrook is $29.99 during the week and $39.99 on weekends and holidays.

Want to skip the long lines when you arrive? Add on a Fast Pass for $20 when you book your ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPINn_0dEvImhl00
Let It Shine/Facebook
Only one ticket and Fast Pass is needed per car.

Are you ready for one of the biggest, brightest, and most dazzling light displays in Illinois? To book your advance ticket at one of three locations, visit the Let It Shine Light Show website and follow the Facebook page for updates.

Ready for more twinkling light displays around the Prairie State? Take this magically festive Christmas Lights Road Trip through Illinois.

The post The Let It Shine Light Show Is One Of Illinois' Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

