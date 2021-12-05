ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'The Insane Resurgence of Vinyl Records'

 5 days ago

Vinyl imposes limits on the master. Any idiot can mix down for digital, and evidence suggests that many do. If they try...

Paste Magazine

Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (November 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month we help get you ready for RSD Black Friday by highlighting four exclusive releases out today and a bevy of other vinyl worth your time and money.
MUSIC
ourtownny.com

New Record Store Plays on Growing Love for Vinyl

“Don’t use the word ‘vinyls’ plural.” Adrian Rew instructs. The Ergot Records owner donned a beanie and Birkenstocks with socks inside his store. “Vinyl is the material that records are made of. So, plural of record is records, plural of vinyl is vinyl.” Rew opened Ergot in September and business has been surprisingly good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hot969boston.com

Win a Copy of DMX’s ‘Exodus’ Album on Vinyl!

From Executive Producer Bill Simmons comes the all-new documentaries DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND, streaming now, and JUICE WRLD: INTO THE ABYSS, streaming December 16, part of the HBO Music Box Documentary Series!. Take a glimpse into the lives of two of Hip Hop’s iconic acts with unfettered access into...
MUSIC
Durango Herald

Toast Records and Tapes can help round out your vinyl collection

For some music lovers, vinyl albums have never really gone away. And for a new generation of listeners who are just now discovering the warm sound, the cover art and yes, the smell (especially of old albums), there are plenty of records to be had. In fact, according to the...
DURANGO, CO
Laredo Morning Times

RS Recommends: How to Clean Your Vinyl Records (to Keep Them Sounding Great)

If you’re noticing a lot of pops, clicks and skips from your vinyl records, it’s probably time to clean your collection. Though not all damage is caused from dust (proper storage and a good needle are big factors too), a thorough cleaning can really make a huge difference in the way your records ultimately sound.
INSTAGRAM
entertainmenttoday.net

Vinyl Resurgence? Problem Solved by Andover Audio

You’ve read about the vinyl resurgence in the music business, and you wonder what all the fuss is about. You had your heyday with vinyl, building up a nice collection but then became seduced by the smaller shiny silver discs, rebuilding your collection much to the delight of the record companies with the promise of the apparently better sound of CD. But by the turn of the century this whole online thing took hold and you were either initially seduced by Napster or you stayed legitimate and waited for Steve Jobs to introduce iTunes and you then enjoyed the portability of the MP3 format in a legitimate way. Or more recently you pushed all of the foregoing aside and realized that Spotify was the ultimate convenience. Rather than owning your music, as before, you were happy to rent just about all the music in the world for a monthly fee equivalent to what you may have spent previously on a vinyl album or CD.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fudzilla

Hipsters are bringing back vinyl

Millennial hipsters under the age of 35 are causing vinyl sales to return from the dead. In the 1970s, vinyl sales peaked at 530 million units per year and accounted for 66 per cent of all music format revenues. By the '90s, vinyl sales dipped to less than 10 million units — a 0.1 per cent of market share.
ENTERTAINMENT
Michigan Daily

In defense of vinyl

Vinyl has become as much a part of the hipster cliché canon as IPA’s and gentrified coffee shops. In an age defined by limitless access to the world’s resources, you scoff at a devoted minority clinging to a dying art form. On first stab, it’s hard to blame you. Vinyl is expensive, demands a ton of space and (despite what the snobs will say) sounds basically the same as a digital recording. It seems the medium is only reserved for the gatekeeping elites who will never fail to remind you how much better their music taste is compared to yours.
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

Deep Crates is calling all vinyl record fans to Tin Roof this Friday

Deep Crates Charleston is a monthly meetup organized by local DJs Thematik and Mosaic to bring together vinyl record collectors and music fans to nerd out over their favorite tunes. The event is held the first Friday of every month at Tin Roof West Ashley and features local and regional...
CHARLESTON, SC
beverlyreview.net

No supply-chain worries for vinyl at record store

A slickly wrapped album under the Christmas tree still stirs emotions and piques curiosity for all those who will listen to the unique vinyl offerings during the extended holiday vacation. Music is synonymous with Christmas celebrations and gatherings. At Beverly Records, 11612 S. Western Ave., last-minute shoppers will find “everything...
SHOPPING
kcur.org

Where's the vinyl?

Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann is written and hosted by Gina Kaufmann. The podcast is produced by Gina Kaufmann and Mackenzie Martin. It’s based on a column edited by Gabe Rosenberg.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts for Musicians, from Backup Drumsticks to DIY Electric Guitar Kits

Musicians are famously picky about their gear. Legends like Eddie Van Halen and Chuck Berry were apparently fans of .009 (read: light) strings, so why should the music folks in your life be any different? But if your guitarist already has a go-to gauge, or your resident rhythm-keeper swears by a classic 5A, shopping for them can be as challenging as defining their “it’s kinda post-punk-meets-acid jazz” musical style. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for musicians of all types and skill levels. Whether their instrument of choice is their voice or a 12-string, or they’re seeking a new...
SHOPPING
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney on John Lennon and George Harrison: "They're my fallen heroes"

What a time to be a Beatles fan – the three-part Get Back documentary is imminent and Paul McCartney has been opening up like never before in new book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. Recently he's been reflecting on the four Beatles' life-changing journey from Liverpool to the world stage and its affect on them as musicians and people in two recent extended interviews you can watch below.
CELEBRITIES
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC

