Engine Capital urges Kohl’s to consider e-commerce separation – WSJ

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – U.S.-based hedge fund Engine Capital LP is urging Kohl’s Corp to consider a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The activist investor, which...

