Engine Capital urges Kohl’s to consider e-commerce separation – WSJ

Wayfair, the online furniture company, announced that it is planning to open three brick-and-mortar stores next year, which will all be located in the state of Massachusetts. The online furniture company will give consumers the ability to purchase products both at stores and also for delivery. Two of the three stores will be for the company's AllModern brand while the other will be for its Joss & Main brand. The three stores scheduled to open this year are part of a concerted retail push from the company. Wayfair is planning to open stores for all of its five brands over the next two years, with the other two brands being Birch Lane and Perigold.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO