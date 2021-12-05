ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Front Monday/Record Highs Possible By The End Of The Week

By Matt Hines
News Channel 25
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a roller coaster ride in temperatures this week!. We will start off with a cold front Monday. High temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will occur during the morning hours. The cold front will bring falling temperatures into...

