Cold Front Monday/Record Highs Possible By The End Of The Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we continue to track likely record highs across the region this afternoon followed by the potential for strong and severe storms during the overnight hours. The biggest concern with the potential for severe weather continues to be the potential for strong and damaging winds with potential spin up tornado possible. Behind the cold front we are tracking much cooler weather over the weekend with 50s in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Next week though the warm weather will quickly return with highs back in the 70s on Tuesday. There is some potential for showers on Tuesday, but most of the week is trending dry for the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO