ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WLTX.com

California plans to be abortion sanctuary state if Roe v. Wade overturned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority justices signaled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. And they're indicating they may go even further to overturn the nationwide Roe v. Wade right that has existed for nearly 50 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Twelve states have abortion ‘trigger laws.’ What are they?

When the Supreme Court eventually hands down a decision in the Mississippi abortion case it heard Dec. 1, the ruling could affect abortion access nationwide. The case, which would allow Mississippi to ban abortion at 15 weeks, provides a clear path to diminishing Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling in which the court determined a constitutional right to abortion.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Republican senator says he’s ‘perfectly comfortable’ making abortion a criminal offence

A Republican senator has said he would be “perfectly comfortable” with states implementing laws making it a crime for a woman to obtain abortion services.The comment was made by Sen Mike Braun of Indiana, who joined NBC’s Meet the Press to discuss the issue with host Chuck Todd. Abortion has reentered the national conversation as the Supreme Court considers a case from Mississippi that directly challenges Roe vs Wade, the landmark abortion rights case.Mr Braun said that he personally was opposed to abortion and would like to see the medical practice wiped out entirely, while couching his statements with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Ap
CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are “coming to a state near you.”

This week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which directly challenges abortion rights set in place by the landmark case Roe v. Wade. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century and former president of Planned Parenthood about the future of abortion access in the United States. Dec. 5, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTOV 9

Those on both sides of abortion issue speak about crucial case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Abortion has been legal in all 50 states since 1973. But after Wednesday's oral arguments, the U.S. Supreme Court could dramatically scale back or eliminate that right. “It's never going to stop an abortion, it's just going to stop safe abortions,” said Barb Davis, acting treasurer...
U.S. POLITICS
WOLF

Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as 5 states report cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — Just one day after California reported the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, four other states have also detected instances of the mutated virus. On Thursday, Minnesota, Colorado, New York and Hawaii reported that several individuals have tested positive for omicron. A vaccinated Minnesota man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Record

Colorado Democrats plan bill to enshrine abortion rights in state law even if Roe v. Wade overturned

Democratic state lawmakers want to ensure abortion access remains legal in Colorado even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. On the day the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a group of state legislators signed a proclamation to uphold Coloradans’ rights to abortion. They plan to introduce a bill next year codifying abortion rights into state law.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy