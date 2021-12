Happy 17th birthday, Moore Kismet! Just two weeks removed from wrapping up the previews of their impending debut album UNIVERSE—due in the new year—with the Tasha Baxter-backed single “Call Of The Unicorn,” Dancing Astronaut‘s Breakout Artist of 2020 decided to flip the script and be the one to share a present on their birthday, sending out a thank you to those that helped them make it through another revolution around the sun with a free download of one of their most requested IDs from this fall.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO