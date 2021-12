Before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, before the average American began budgeting $1000 for holiday shopping (up from $289 in 1985), there were homemade gifts. Resurrect the tradition—or start a new one—by spending some time in your kitchen making one or more barbecue-related gifts for the deserving people on your list. Below are just a few of your options. All come from Steven’s book, Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, and Marinades (Workman, 2017). Hey, come to think of it, this book, with more than 200 recipes, makes the ultimate homemade gift.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO