ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

2021 Gray Ford F-150 Lariat

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGray 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

2021 Silver Ford F-150 XL

Iconic Silver Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
Roanoke Times

2021 Lead Foot Ford F-150 XLT

Lead Foot 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoost 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
Roanoke Times

2013 White Ford F-350SD

Clean CARFAX. White 2013 Ford F-350SD RWD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Blue Ford F-150 XLT

Silver 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Lariat#Exp
Roanoke Times

2021 Cactus Gray Ford Bronco Black Diamond

Cactus Gray 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford Escape SE Hybrid

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD eCVT 2.5L iVCT 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
RETAIL
Roanoke Times

2018 Blue Metallic Ford Explorer XLT

Blue 2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4WD. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2011 Performance White Ford Roush Mustang 5XR

Clean CARFAX. White 2011 Ford Mustang ROUSH 5X RWD 6-Speed 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V ROUSH 5X 525 HP, 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Awards:. * 2011 KBB.com 10 Best New Road Trip Vehicles...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2008 Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat Dodge Ram 2500 SXT

Clean CARFAX. Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 SXT 4WD 6-Speed Manual Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a Baja blast

The Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block. But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Tested: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Chases the TRX

UPDATE 11/19/21: This review has been updated with test results. It's not lost on Ford that the F-150 Raptor needs to up its game to keep pace with its new crosstown rival, the highly impressive and far more powerful Ram 1500 TRX. As we learned from a 2020 Raptor SuperCrew's comparison-test defeat against that big 702-hp Ram, it's time for the Blue Oval's beast to get serious. But before it can bulk up the engine room with an upcoming V-8-powered Raptor R variant, the standard truck needs to make better use of the 450 horses it has. Think of the updated 2021 F-150 Raptor as the first strike of Ford's counterattack.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Tundra Hammers The Ford F-150 In One Crucial Area

The outgoing Toyota Tundra had been surpassed by newer rivals from Ford and Ram as it soldiered on with a dated cabin, poor handling, and disappointing gas mileage. However, one area in which the Tundra remained one of the best was its ability to retain a high percentage of its value. Together with its bulletproof reliability, that made it a smart financial decision. Now that the all-new Tundra is here, should we expect the same? The answer is yes - at least, that's according to the results of the J.D. Power 2022 US ALG Residual Value Awards as well as an analysis by CarsDirect.
CARS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Review: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

Two of my dearest friends came to visit from Paris this week. One of them was a marketing manager for Peugeot Citroen in Paris for years, so when he saw the redesigned Ford F-150 Raptor, he clearly knew he wasn't in France anymore. But he was impressed with all of the changes made to Ford's big bad desert runner (and to more rational F-150s) for 2021.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT In Oxford White: Live Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted a pair of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes driving around wearing different exterior colors – first, a red Lariat, then, an Iconic Silver Platinum. Now, our spies have captured a 2022 Ford Lightning XLT finished in Oxford White, which gives us yet another real-world look at a different trim level and hue that will be available when the all-electric Ford F-150 launches next spring.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2018 Oxford White Ford Fiesta S

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Oxford White 2018 Ford Fiesta S FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

That's All Folks! 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Are Closed

This should come as no surprise. Frankly, we expected this to have happened already. Ford has now closed reservations for the 2022 F-150 Lightning. Per F150gen14, this has been confirmed by an official Ford email sent to a reservation holder. It states the order bank for those who placed a $100 reservation in time will be opening next month. Preparing for that required the automaker to shut down the online reservation system beginning December 8. The link has since been removed from Ford's website.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Tarmac Black Metallic Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

What Is Ford’s F-150 Tremor Off-Road Package?

The popular Ford F-150 has already been available with the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages, so was there really a need for the F-150 with the Tremor off-road package? After testing the Ford F-150 Tremor during the 2022 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year test, we can confidently say yes. To put it simply, the Ford F-150 Tremor fills the wide off-road capability gap between the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy