2021 Gray Ford F-150 Lariat

The outgoing Toyota Tundra had been surpassed by newer rivals from Ford and Ram as it soldiered on with a dated cabin, poor handling, and disappointing gas mileage. However, one area in which the Tundra remained one of the best was its ability to retain a high percentage of its value. Together with its bulletproof reliability, that made it a smart financial decision. Now that the all-new Tundra is here, should we expect the same? The answer is yes - at least, that's according to the results of the J.D. Power 2022 US ALG Residual Value Awards as well as an analysis by CarsDirect.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO