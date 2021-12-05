2021 Gray Ford F-150 Lariat

Iconic Silver Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Price includes: $500 - 4Q Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 01/03/2022.
The Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block. But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting...
UPDATE 11/19/21: This review has been updated with test results. It's not lost on Ford that the F-150 Raptor needs to up its game to keep pace with its new crosstown rival, the highly impressive and far more powerful Ram 1500 TRX. As we learned from a 2020 Raptor SuperCrew's comparison-test defeat against that big 702-hp Ram, it's time for the Blue Oval's beast to get serious. But before it can bulk up the engine room with an upcoming V-8-powered Raptor R variant, the standard truck needs to make better use of the 450 horses it has. Think of the updated 2021 F-150 Raptor as the first strike of Ford's counterattack.
The outgoing Toyota Tundra had been surpassed by newer rivals from Ford and Ram as it soldiered on with a dated cabin, poor handling, and disappointing gas mileage. However, one area in which the Tundra remained one of the best was its ability to retain a high percentage of its value. Together with its bulletproof reliability, that made it a smart financial decision. Now that the all-new Tundra is here, should we expect the same? The answer is yes - at least, that's according to the results of the J.D. Power 2022 US ALG Residual Value Awards as well as an analysis by CarsDirect.
Two of my dearest friends came to visit from Paris this week. One of them was a marketing manager for Peugeot Citroen in Paris for years, so when he saw the redesigned Ford F-150 Raptor, he clearly knew he wasn't in France anymore. But he was impressed with all of the changes made to Ford's big bad desert runner (and to more rational F-150s) for 2021.
In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted a pair of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes driving around wearing different exterior colors – first, a red Lariat, then, an Iconic Silver Platinum. Now, our spies have captured a 2022 Ford Lightning XLT finished in Oxford White, which gives us yet another real-world look at a different trim level and hue that will be available when the all-electric Ford F-150 launches next spring.
This should come as no surprise. Frankly, we expected this to have happened already. Ford has now closed reservations for the 2022 F-150 Lightning. Per F150gen14, this has been confirmed by an official Ford email sent to a reservation holder. It states the order bank for those who placed a $100 reservation in time will be opening next month. Preparing for that required the automaker to shut down the online reservation system beginning December 8. The link has since been removed from Ford's website.
With the Ranger Splash and today’s Nice Price or No Dice SVT Lightning, Ford declared the step-side to be the sporty truck of choice. Let’s see if we agree and whether or not this hot F-150 comes with a price that’s just as agreeable. There were so many issues with...
The popular Ford F-150 has already been available with the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages, so was there really a need for the F-150 with the Tremor off-road package? After testing the Ford F-150 Tremor during the 2022 Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year test, we can confidently say yes. To put it simply, the Ford F-150 Tremor fills the wide off-road capability gap between the FX4 and Raptor off-road packages.
