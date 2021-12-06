USD/CAD retreats towards 1.2800 on firmer oil, market consolidation

The US dollar went back and forth on Wednesday as we are hanging around the 1.2650 handle. This is a market that continues to see a lot of interest in the 50 day EMA sitting just below, and has its typical correlation to the crude oil market that you should be paying attention to. However, that does not necessarily mean that the Canadian dollar absolutely has to have the crude oil market move it, and it does not always have the most positive of correlations. With that being the case, I think the market continues to see a lot of noisy behavior but I think given enough time we will probably have this market looking more likely than not to recover, even if we do not have oil interference.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO