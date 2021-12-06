ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD retreats towards 1.2800 on firmer oil, market consolidation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD consolidates Friday’s gains around 11-week top. WTI crude oil rises around 2.0% to $67.50, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. Canadian jobs report came in stronger than US counterparts on Friday but Fed rate hike saved USD. Mixed updates over Omicron, Saudi Arabia’s push to Arab light crude...

www.fxstreet.com

Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dumps to $22.00 level amid technical selling, strong US macro data

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats to 0.6800 despite firmer China inflation

NZD/USD snaps two-day rebound from 2021 bottom as market sentiment sours. China CPI jumped the most since August 2020 in December but risk-off mood keep bears hopeful. Omicron, China and Fed rate hike fears are back to the table ahead of Friday’s US inflation data. NZD/USD struggles to cheer...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Stabilizing Against Loonie

The US dollar went back and forth on Wednesday as we are hanging around the 1.2650 handle. This is a market that continues to see a lot of interest in the 50 day EMA sitting just below, and has its typical correlation to the crude oil market that you should be paying attention to. However, that does not necessarily mean that the Canadian dollar absolutely has to have the crude oil market move it, and it does not always have the most positive of correlations. With that being the case, I think the market continues to see a lot of noisy behavior but I think given enough time we will probably have this market looking more likely than not to recover, even if we do not have oil interference.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near weekly low amid renewed USD buying

Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Thursday amid a stronger USD. A weaker tone around the equity markets could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven metal. The market focus remains glued to the US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Friday. Following a brief consolidation...
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/CAD

Not a lot of top-tier reports scheduled today but a weekly jobless claims report from the U.S. just might confirm a short-term reversal for USD/CAD. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at CAD/JPY’s flag formation ahead of the BOC’s decision. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD inches back closer to 1.2700 mark amid retreating oil prices, stronger USD

USD/CAD gained positive traction on Thursday and built on the overnight bounce a multi-week low. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest lift amid a modest USD strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, cautious market mood all benefitted the greenback. The USD/CAD pair continued scaling...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Markets turn cautious ahead of tomorrow's US CPI

Overview: The euro has come back offered after its seemingly inexplicable advance yesterday. The dollar is firmer against most major currencies today, with the yen an exception after JPY114.00 held on yesterday's advance. Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with a handful of smaller Asian currencies proving a bit resilient. Most large bourses advance in the Asia Pacific region, except Japan and Australia. Europe's Stoxx 600 is steady after retreating late yesterday while US futures are pointing to a softer opening. After rising for the past three sessions (~18 bp), the yield of the 10-year US Treasury is consolidating by hovering a little below 1.5%. European yields are 3-5 bp softer. Gold is little change. This week's quiet tone contrasts with the sharp moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Oil is consolidating after the three-day advance that lifted January WTI by around 8.5%. US and European natural gas is also softer after the rally over the last few days. Iron ore, which rallied over 10% in the first two sessions this week, edged lower yesterday and is off 3% today. Copper's three-day rally is in jeopardy.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Market update: Stocks extend gains

USD (USDIndex settled at 96.10) as risk appetite continued to improve, with global stock markets strengthening following Wall Street higher, with Topix and JPN225 posting gains of 0.6% and 1.4%. – The BOJ bought a total of 1.025 trillion yen ($9.03 billion) JGBs. Reuters: Intel’s INTC.O announcement of plans to...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Palladium Surpasses Gold in Asia as Demand Increases

Given its use in semiconductors, palladium has seen increased demand that correlates with heightened demand for chips, especially in Asia, where it has surpassed gold. Supply chain issues have been racking Asia, but manufacturers of computer chips are back in business, even with the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, lurking in the shadows. This caused palladium to outpace gold during Tuesday’s trading session, and more strength could be ahead.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Pair Is Currently Consolidating Losses From The 1.2632 Low

The US Dollar started a major decline from well above the 1.2800 level against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD pair traded below the 1.2720 support zone to move into a bearish zone. There was a close below the 1.2700 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded...
CURRENCIES

