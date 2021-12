Having recovered some of its lost value following the flash crash SOL/USD suffered this past weekend when the digital asset fell to nearly 171.000 momentarily, Solana as of this writing is around the 190.200 level. Fast trading conditions need to be anticipated by speculators within SOL/USD as the broad cryptocurrency market continues to show signs of nervous trading. A short-term high of nearly 204.000 was achieved in yesterday’s trading.

