ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

China property market faces more nationalisation

By Yawen Chen
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ACOb_0dEv36PQ00

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's private homebuilders might struggle to stay private for much longer. Evergrande, the country's most indebted developer, has admitted it might formally default. read more With $10 billion in property bonds maturing in January alone, officials are under pressure to keep the sector from collapsing without softening their hard line on debt levels.

It is unsurprising that China Evergrande (3333.HK) is unlikely to come up with the money. Chairman Hui Ka Yan has even resorted to tapping his personal wealth, per a Reuters report. But so far only a few smaller peers have officially defaulted in the public market. Now Evergrande says it has received a payment request under a $260 million guarantee obligation, having already failed to make $82.5 million in coupon payments. The 30-day grace period is up on Monday, at which point Evergrande will have officially defaulted for the first time.

Financial regulators issued statements on Friday arguing Evergrande is an isolated case. That evening Premier Li Keqiang flagged an upcoming bank reserve requirement ratio cut, while Evergrande’s provincial government in Guangdong sent a work group to oversee "risk management". That sounds similar to what happened to aviation conglomerate HNA before a restructuring. But while HNA was somewhat unique, Evergrande is just the worst member of a troubled crew with $1.5 trillion in loans outstanding in September. In January alone they need to find $10 billion for maturing offshore and onshore bonds, according to data from consultancy China Index Academy.

Policy easing has been underwhelming. Central bank officials said banks should not over-tighten credit to developers, and there are signs that some are being allowed to issue onshore bonds and asset-backed securities. But the beneficiaries have primarily been state-controlled developers like Poly Developments (600048.SS) and China Merchants Shekou (001979.SZ). One property executive told Breakingviews that some bankers informed him they received guidance to steer clear of private real estate firms.

As private companies like Kaisa (1638.HK) and Sunac (1918.HK) – the biggest dollar bond issuers after Evergrande – try to conserve cash, they are struggling to complete pre-sold projects and pay suppliers. This is where the contagion risk lies, and Beijing must head it off. As capital flows to state-owned developers, they will be first on the hook to step in to help, and another once-vibrant part of China’s private economy will come under increasing state control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42m42C_0dEv36PQ00
Reuters Graphics

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- China Evergrande warned in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Dec. 3 that there is no guarantee that the group will have sufficient funds to continue to perform its financial obligations in light of its current liquidity status.

- Evergrande had received a payment request under a $260 million guarantee obligation, according to the filing. It has already missed one $82.5 million payment deadline, and the 30-day grace period ends on Dec. 6.

- The government of southern China's Guangdong province, where Evergrande is based, said in a statement on Dec. 3 that it summoned Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan immediately after the company made the statement. It added that it would send a working group to Evergrande, at the company's request, to oversee its risk management and urge a strengthening of internal control.

- In a series of apparently coordinated statements late in the evening on Dec. 3, China's central bank, banking and insurance regulator, and its securities regulator indicated Evergrande’s risks to the broader property and financial sector are limited. The People’s Bank of China said the offshore bond market is “highly market-driven” with mature investors, and that problems with individual developers won’t prevent others from raising debt from the market in the longer term.

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

China markets are hot again as traders bet on more policy easing

(Dec 9): Hopes of policy easing have breathed fresh life into Chinese financial assets, with strong signs investors are returning to the market after being deterred by months of regulatory crackdowns and an economic slowdown. Everything from stocks to the nation’s sovereign and dollar bonds are rallying, with investor confidence...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Pete Sweeney
Reuters

HK shares close lower as Evergrande woes, fresh lockdowns weigh

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished lower on Friday, dragged down by tech heavyweights, as a potential default by developer Evergrande and restrictions globally to contain the spread of the Omicron variant tempered investor optimism about economic recovery. ** The Hang Seng index was down 1.1% at...
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

US gains Asian influence as China loses it

The Asian power balance shifted towards the US last year reports Australian think tank the Lowry Institute. The annual index awards points for military capability and defence networks; economic, diplomatic and cultural influence; resilience; and future resources. The U.S. scored 82.2 points, up from 81.6 in 2020. China received 74.6...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Southern China#China Evergrande#Hna#China Index Academy#Poly Developments#Ss
Financial Times

Chinese markets slip after Fitch downgrades Evergrande to default

Chinese markets were lower on Friday after indebted developer Evergrande’s offshore bonds were downgraded to default, as mainland regulators sought to reassure investors that any fallout in the property sector would be contained. Fitch had rated Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, as “restricted default” on Thursday — the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lose shine ahead of U.S. inflation, oil buoyant

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - World stocks dipped on Friday, retreating from two-week highs set in the previous session amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, although oil remained on track for its biggest weekly gain since late August. Riskier markets have performed well...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders prepared for U.S. inflation figures scheduled later in the day that could cement the course of interest rate rises next year, while the Chinese yuan regained its footing after a big tumble in the previous session. The euro...
BUSINESS
goldcore.com

China’s Digital Currency: A Warning to the World

Buy gold coins and bars and store them in the safest vaults in Switzerland, London or Singapore with GoldCore. Learn why Switzerland remains a safe-haven jurisdiction for owning precious metals. Access Our Most Popular Guide, the Essential Guide to Storing Gold in Switzerland here. Blog posts. China’s Digital Currency: A...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
Reuters

European stocks slide in caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - European stocks inched lower on Friday as nervousness around the Omicron COVID-19 variant and U.S. inflation reading due later in the day kept sentiment in check. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was down 0.4%, tracking risk-off moves in global equities as investors worried a hot reading...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums post first weekly dip in three

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dipped on Friday, posting their first weekly decline in three, as fresh travel curbs due to the Omicron coronavirus variant in some countries dented aviation demand recovery. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 34 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, down from a 40-cent premium a day earlier. The premiums have shed 29% this week. "Earlier hopes of a wider recovery in the aviation market have unfortunately not been realized given the emergence of the Omicron variant, with the market now pinning their hopes on a Q1 2022 recovery instead," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research said in a weekly note. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel, however, rose to $11.73 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $10.73 per barrel on Thursday. CHINA AIR TRAFFIC - China's domestic air traffic, once the world's envy after a fast rebound during the pandemic, is faltering due to a zero-COVID-19 policy that has led to tighter travel rules in Beijing and weaker consumer confidence after repeated small outbreaks. - The outlook for the fourth quarter, normally a popular time for southerners to head north for winter breaks and northerners to head south for warmer weather, is dimming due to COVID-19 related disruptions at a time when international traffic is negligible. - Domestic capacity at the country's three biggest airlines reached around 115% of pre-COVID levels in April but by October had fallen to around 77% due to outbreaks with lower peaks after each rebound, HSBC data shows. That contrasts with a steadier U.S. domestic recovery. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 6.3% to 1.9 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 9, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 11.7% this week to 904,000 tonnes, due to high imports. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no 10ppm gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday, as demand eased in the world's third biggest oil consumer after festival season. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 84.69 -0.78 -0.91 85.47 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.9 -0.1 12.50 -0.8 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 84.95 -0.78 -0.91 85.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.64 -0.1 18.52 -0.54 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 85.42 -0.75 -0.87 86.17 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.17 -0.07 70.00 -0.1 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 86.15 -0.74 -0.85 86.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.56 -0.06 -9.68 0.62 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 84.14 -0.57 -0.67 84.71 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.34 -0.06 -15.00 0.4 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian shares slip ahead of key U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defence zone

TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Thirteen Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the island's defence ministry said. Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereign territory, has over the last few months recorded repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Pratas Islands, which Taiwan controls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy