Here's The Photos The Pacers Tweeted On Sunday

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago
The Indiana Pacers sent out a tweet with photos from practice on Sunday, and the post can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

They posted four photos and in each one was a different player (Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Chris Duarte).

The Pacers are a team with many veterans, and clearly not a roster that is built to be in a rebuilding mode.

However, they are just 9-16 in their first 25 games of the season after losing to the Miami Heat on Friday evening.

They will play their next game on Monday evening against the Washington Wizards.

