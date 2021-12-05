Shots fired in Madras

Police report property damage but no injuries as they investigate the incident

Early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, between the hours of 3 and 5:30, several residents in Southwest Madras heard multiple gunshots.

A Madras Police Department release says both the MPD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office took several calls.

Officers investigating the incident found some property damage but no reports of injuries.

Police investigating the event ask the public to share any information they have with Madras Detective Brent Schalke at (541) 475-2201.

