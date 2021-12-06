ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams crush Jaguars, 37-7: Everything we know from Week 13 win

Finally, the Rams played a complete game on both sides of the ball – even if it was against the lowly Jaguars. They looked confident and dominant in Sunday’s 37-7 win over Jacksonville, snapping their three-game losing streak and moving to 8-4 on the year.

It was the perfect time for a get-right game for the Rams, who mixed things up on offense and stood tall on defense against a Jaguars offense that could do very little right. The Rams jumped out to a 10-0 lead early and never relinquished it, scoring 27 unanswered points after the Jaguars made it 10-7 in the second quarter.

Here’s a recap of how the Rams got back on track with a victory at home on Sunday.

Final score: Rams 37, Jaguars 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oncv8_0dEv0FA500
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars didn’t put up much of a fight at SoFi Stadium, scoring just seven points. The Rams were a big reason for that, playing some great football on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They gained 418 yards and held Jacksonville to only 197 yards, absolutely cruising to a 37-7 victory at home.

Game notes

This was the type of offensive performance we’ve been waiting for. The Rams were balanced, efficient and didn’t turn the ball over the way they had in recent weeks. A big part of that was the way Sony Michel ran the ball as the starter in place of Darrell Henderson Jr. He’s the first Rams player to rush for 100 yards since Cam Akers did it in the playoffs last season.

It’s not saying much considering the opponent, but the Rams defense actually played really well. There weren’t really any big plays allowed and missed tackles weren’t a problem like they have been before, providing good coverage on the back end and pressure up front against Trevor Lawrence. Aaron Donald led the charge, along with Ernest Jones and Jalen Ramsey, who all stood out.

Brandon Powell provided a spark on special teams with a 65-yard return to open the game, but there were still some issues in that phase of the game. Matt Gay had a kickoff go out of bounds and Ben Skowronek crashed into a Jaguars return man for a penalty.

Matthew Stafford didn’t turn the ball over once, nor did the Rams as a team. They forced to turnovers by Jacksonville, both fumbles that they were also able to recover. There weren’t really any bad decisions by Stafford, either, which is encouraging to see after the month of November that he had.

Sean McVay mixed up the personnel groupings a bunch, using heavy packages with Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton and Joe Noteboom all on the field together. For a team that often uses three receivers, this was a great change of pace that worked well, too.

It was over when...

… Van Jefferson caught this 2-yard pass from Matthew Stafford for a touchdown to put the Rams up 30-7. Really, this game was just about over when the Jaguars fumbled it in the first quarter and gave the Rams great field position, leading to a touchdown, but the score by Jefferson put it out of reach and all but ensured the victory.

3 stars of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5Ztv_0dEv0FA500
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

No. 3 star: Cooper Kupp – 8 catches, 129 yards, 1 TD

No. 2 star: Aaron Donald – 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 TFL

No. 1 star: Sony Michel – 24 carries, 121 yards, 1 TD

Play of the game

This play by Donald early in the game to force the fumble on James Robinson was a huge momentum boost for the Rams. Already leading 3-0 after settling for a field goal on their opening drive, Donald got the ball right back for Los Angeles in great field position.

He forced the fumble, Jalen Ramsey scooped it up and helped lead to Michel’s 5-yard touchdown to put the Rams up 10-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyMqX_0dEv0FA500
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Rams will hit the road again in Week 14 for what’s undoubtedly their biggest game of the season. They’ll visit the division-leading Cardinals in a game that will help decide the NFC West race.

The Cards are 10-2 and two games up on the Rams, so they’re still in great shape when it comes to winning the West, but Los Angeles can still make it interesting with a win next week.

