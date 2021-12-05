How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hero World Challenge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.

The 24-year-old Norwegian claimed his fifth professional victory on Sunday after shooting a 6-under 66 to steal the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Hovland, who has three PGA Tour wins and one DP World Tour win to his name, finished at 18 under to claim the top prize of $1,000,000, one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who will leave with $375,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Hero World Challenge: Winner’s bag | Photos

Position Player Score Earnings

1 Viktor Hovland -18 $1,000,000

2 Scottie Scheffler -17 $375,000

T3 Sam Burns -15 $187,500

T3 Patrick Reed -15 $187,500

T5 Justin Thomas -14 $127,500

T5 Collin Morikawa -14 $127,500

T7 Tony Finau -13 $114,000

T7 Daniel Berger -13 $114,000

T9 Justin Rose -11 $110,333

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $110,333

T9 Brooks Koepka -11 $110,333

T12 Xander Schauffele -10 $107,500

T12 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 $107,500

T14 Abraham Ancer -8 $105,000

T14 Harris English -8 $105,000

T14 Bryson DeChambeau -8 $105,000

17 Webb Simpson -7 $103,000

18 Rory McIlroy -6 $102,000

19 Henrik Stenson 1 $101,000

20 Jordan Spieth 6 $100,000