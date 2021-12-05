ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hero World Challenge

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSyZJ_0dEuzhkw00
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.

The 24-year-old Norwegian claimed his fifth professional victory on Sunday after shooting a 6-under 66 to steal the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Hovland, who has three PGA Tour wins and one DP World Tour win to his name, finished at 18 under to claim the top prize of $1,000,000, one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who will leave with $375,000.

Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Hero World Challenge: Winner’s bag | Photos

Position Player Score Earnings

1 Viktor Hovland -18 $1,000,000

2 Scottie Scheffler -17 $375,000

T3 Sam Burns -15 $187,500

T3 Patrick Reed -15 $187,500

T5 Justin Thomas -14 $127,500

T5 Collin Morikawa -14 $127,500

T7 Tony Finau -13 $114,000

T7 Daniel Berger -13 $114,000

T9 Justin Rose -11 $110,333

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $110,333

T9 Brooks Koepka -11 $110,333

T12 Xander Schauffele -10 $107,500

T12 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 $107,500

T14 Abraham Ancer -8 $105,000

T14 Harris English -8 $105,000

T14 Bryson DeChambeau -8 $105,000

17 Webb Simpson -7 $103,000

18 Rory McIlroy -6 $102,000

19 Henrik Stenson 1 $101,000

20 Jordan Spieth 6 $100,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac’s Bold Prediction

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has a bold prediction for Tiger Woods following his comeback video. Earlier on Sunday, Woods posted a video of himself swinging a club. This is the first time we’ve seen Woods back in action since his car accident in February. “Making...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hero World Challenge#Norwegian#Albany Golf Club#Tyrrell Hatton#Brooks Koepka
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Bryson DeChambeau confused the golf world with his admission on his relationship with Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau and Koepka are set to play their own version of “The Match” on Friday afternoon. DeChambeau admitted that he’s felt bullied by Koepka. “It’s disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods could return at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods could sensationally return to the PNC Championship, the unique PGA Tour family event in which the duo played last year. According to Golfweek, sources have confirmed that the PNC Championship is keeping a spot open in case Woods and his young son decide to participate.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

LEAKED: Tiger Woods "tells PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan to transfer PIP money"

Okay, this didn't really happen. But it might as well have. In a recent memo, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly told players there will be huge bumpers in purses and bonuses. That includes $18 million for the winner of the FedEx Cup as its allotment was increased from $60...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Comment On His Big House Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods met with the media to talk about a plethora of topics centered around his recovery from the February car accident. While speaking to reporters, Woods commented on his beautiful house in Jupiter Island, Florida. The 15-time major champion revealed that he didn’t realize how big his house was until he started using crutches.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Refused To Discuss 1 Topic At His Press Conference

Tiger Woods is starting to open up about his recovery from a horrific car crash that occurred in February. However, the 15-time major champion doesn’t want to discuss the actual accident itself. “All those answers have been answered in the investigation,” Woods told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday....
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Watch Rory McIlroy defy his caddie’s plea and (successfully) play shot off rocks

Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in pursuit of winning the $3 million first-place check and becoming the first golfer to win the European Tour event three times. And he does so despite making a risky play down the stretch of his third round Saturday at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.
GOLF
firstsportz.com

Phil Mickelson Net Worth

American Golf player, Phil Mickelson, broke into the headlines after he won the 2021 PGA Championship. He created history after becoming the oldest Golf player to win the PGA Championships after he achieved the feat at the age of about 51 years. Interestingly, Mickelson has spent 25 consecutive years in...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy