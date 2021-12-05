How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2021 Hero World Challenge
It pays to play well in limited-field events, folks, especially ones hosted by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. Just ask this week’s winner, Viktor Hovland.
The 24-year-old Norwegian claimed his fifth professional victory on Sunday after shooting a 6-under 66 to steal the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Hovland, who has three PGA Tour wins and one DP World Tour win to his name, finished at 18 under to claim the top prize of $1,000,000, one shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who will leave with $375,000.
Check out how much money each player earned this week at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.
Position Player Score Earnings
1 Viktor Hovland -18 $1,000,000
2 Scottie Scheffler -17 $375,000
T3 Sam Burns -15 $187,500
T3 Patrick Reed -15 $187,500
T5 Justin Thomas -14 $127,500
T5 Collin Morikawa -14 $127,500
T7 Tony Finau -13 $114,000
T7 Daniel Berger -13 $114,000
T9 Justin Rose -11 $110,333
T9 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $110,333
T9 Brooks Koepka -11 $110,333
T12 Xander Schauffele -10 $107,500
T12 Matt Fitzpatrick -10 $107,500
T14 Abraham Ancer -8 $105,000
T14 Harris English -8 $105,000
T14 Bryson DeChambeau -8 $105,000
17 Webb Simpson -7 $103,000
18 Rory McIlroy -6 $102,000
19 Henrik Stenson 1 $101,000
20 Jordan Spieth 6 $100,000
