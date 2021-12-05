Broncos inactives: 5 players won't play on 'Sunday Night Football'

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of five inactive players for their “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip), cornerback Essang Bassey, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, safety Jamar Johnson and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive for Sunday’s game, the team announced.

With Gordon sidelined, rookie Javonte Williams will make his first NFL start on Sunday with Mike Boone serving as the No. 2 running back. Denver also called up Damarea Crockett from the practice squad to fill the RB3 role in KC.

There’s good news on the offensive line for the Broncos as both left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) are active today after missing the last three and two games, respectively.

The winner of tonight’s game will move into first place in the division. The AFC West showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).