ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wild Abyss Is A One-Of-A-Kind Ocean Themed Mini Golf Course In Wisconsin That’s Insanely Fun

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 4 days ago

After a while, all mini golf courses can feel kind of the same. There are the little tunnels and the lighthouses, the caves and the waterfalls. But where’s the surprise? Good news: there’s one Wisconsin mini-golf course that’s anything but ordinary – playing this course is like diving deep into the sea. The Wild Abyss in Wisconsin Dells is a mini-golf course like no other and it’s practically begging to be played. Here’s why.

Wild Abyss is located in the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. The resort is huge – it spans 600 acres and calls itself America’s Largest Waterpark Resort. It has four indoor and four outdoor waterparks, but that’s not the only trick it has up its sleeve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlxp8_0dEuvUnr00
Facebook / Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort

The Wild Abyss is an underwater-themed indoor mini-golf course. So what’s an underwater mini-golf course like? It’s simply amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMF1k_0dEuvUnr00
Wilderness Resort

Black lights add an out-of-this-world experience to every putt! There’s no other mini-golf course that glows like this. Be careful not to hit a shark with your ball!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zKM8_0dEuvUnr00
Facebook / /Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort

The course has huge tropical aquariums that are filled with aquatic life. You can admire the fish as you play through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I63m_0dEuvUnr00
Wilderness Resort

The course is filled with glowing graphics that will take you beneath the waves – you’ll see fish and sharks, sea caves and coral, and even a few magical creatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1lRW_0dEuvUnr00
Facebook / Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort

To make the course even wilder – and challenging – you can play with 3D glasses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rE4H8_0dEuvUnr00
Facebook / Wilderness Hotel & Golf Resort

The resort is located in the Heart of Wisconsin Dells and it’s open year-round. The Wild Abyss is just one of the indoor attractions you can enjoy. See Wilderness Resort indoor attraction information and pricing here . Wisconsin has a lot of great mini golf courses. Here’s one course that you can design yourself before you play!

The post Wild Abyss Is A One-Of-A-Kind Ocean Themed Mini Golf Course In Wisconsin That’s Insanely Fun appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Wisconsin

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Wisconsin With Two Caves And A Waterfall Is Quite The Hike

Wisconsin has some of the best hiking trails in the Midwest and some are simply remarkable. In Western Wisconsin, the Sand Cave Trail treats adventurous hikers to two caves, plus a view of a small and delicate waterfall. You can experience all of this in a hike that won’t take all day – here’s where to find this trail and why you should put it on your hiking bucket list.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Coolest High-Speed Experience, Racing On Ice, Is Coming To Wisconsin This Winter

In Northern Wisconsin, you might think people would store their motorcycles and ATVs for the winter. But what fun would that be? A group of daredevils is heating up the ice in the Northland with a racing scene like no other. It’s as much fun for the spectators as it is for the participants – put on a warm coat and boots, grab some hand warmers and boot warmers, and get ready to be amazed. Here’s what’s waiting for you out on the ice at the Midwest Ice Races.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Rustic Road 105 Is A Back Road You Didn’t Know Existed But Is Perfect For A Scenic Drive In Wisconsin

There’s a lot to discover in the vast Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and you don’t need to embark on a backcountry hike to experience this amazing place. All you need is a good set of wheels and a sense of adventure. Rustic Road 105 is an out-of-the-way driving route that will get your tires onto remote forest roads, across an old covered bridge, and past an amazing old logging dam. Sound like an adventure? It is, and here’s what you’ll find on this scenic Wisconsin back road.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Sports
City
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
Lifestyle
Only In Wisconsin

This Animal-Themed Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Wisconsin Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

The Milwaukee County Zoo is always a spectacle, but it’s never more spectacular than during the holidays. An event called Wild Lights transforms the zoo into a colorful wonderland that mesmerizes zoo visitors of all ages. It’s not an ordinary light show – this event gets a little wild. Here’s what’s waiting for you at […] The post This Animal-Themed Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Wisconsin Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Rocky’s Supper Club In Wisconsin Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

Some of the biggest flavors in Wisconsin can be found in the smallest towns. In western Wisconsin, Rocky’s Supper Club has been wowing food lovers for decades with its wonderful beer-battered cheese curds and some dishes topped with some of the best blue cheese dressing you’ve ever had. Sound tasty? It is – here’s what you need to know about Rocky’s Supper Club in Stoddard.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

There’s An Accordion Museum In Wisconsin And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

Like bagpipes and the dulcimer, the accordion is not an instrument you see in every band. But in Superior, Wisconsin, this special instrument is the star of the show. The World of Accordions Museum is a treasure hidden in a church and it’s a shrine to this keyed wonder. It’s the largest collection of its kind in the world! If you’re an accordion fan, or just like exploring unusual museums, this place is for you. Read on to learn more about the World of Accordions Museum.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Door County Christkindlmarkt In Wisconsin That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

An old German tradition is a festive way to celebrate the holidays in Door County. The Door County Christkindlmarkt is a new event in the county, held over a series of weekends in Sister Bay. It’s a chance to buy some unique holiday items, hear some traditional live music, and get a big dose of […] The post The Door County Christkindlmarkt In Wisconsin That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Mini Golf#Abyss
Only In Wisconsin

Few People Know The Real Reason Barns In Wisconsin Are Painted Red In Color

If you drive more than a few miles in Wisconsin’s countryside, you’ll probably see one: a red barn. America’s Dairyland has scores of barns, and the majority are a bright and beautiful shade of red. It’s been this way for years and it’s something most people take for granted. But why bright red? Why not […] The post Few People Know The Real Reason Barns In Wisconsin Are Painted Red In Color appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Ferry Ride To Jackson Harbor Soup In Wisconsin Is Almost As Fantastic As The Soup

There’s nothing like a steaming bowl of homemade soup after some time on the blue waters of Lake Michigan. Is there anything more comforting? We don’t think so, which is why Jackson Harbor Soup & Sandwiches is more than worth the ferry ride. This little treasure of a restaurant is tucked away on the rocky shore of Washington Island, a spectacularly beautiful island off the end of the Door County Peninsula. Jackson Harbor Soup is the perfect place to recharge when you’re exploring the beauty of this special place.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Only In Wisconsin

You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Lester’s Bison Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Bison Ranch In Wisconsin

In the gorgeous countryside of southeast Wisconsin, a unique farm store offers a fascinating – and delicious – opportunity to experience an incredible animal. Lester’s Bison Farm is a destination worth seeking out. It offers a huge range of delicious and healthy products and the chance to learn about an amazing creature. Here’s why you need to make the trip to Lester’s special farm store.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

This Trail Leading To Two Miles Of Sea Caves In Wisconsin Is Often Called Simply Indescribable

One of the most beautiful hikes in Wisconsin is also one of the most unique. The Meyers Beach Sea Cave Trail is a chance to see the famous Lake Superior Sea Caves without getting into a boat or kayak. The hike is a little challenging but the payoff is astounding and leaves some hikers speechless. […] The post This Trail Leading To Two Miles Of Sea Caves In Wisconsin Is Often Called Simply Indescribable appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Famous And Fabulous Bayside Coffee Is A Kicked-Up Drink That Puts On A Big Show

There’s a drink in Door County that’s like none other. The Bayside Coffee is a drink that sounds like something you might order for breakfast, but you’ll probably want to save this one for the evening – it packs a big punch as well as a few flames. The drink has been around for a while and it has become something of an icon – step into this Fish Creek pub and see what the buzz is all about. Here’s a sneak peek at what you’ll experience at the Bayside.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Visit 11 Christmas Lights Displays In Wisconsin For A Magical Experience

It’s time to get in the holiday spirit and communities all over Wisconsin will be holding festivals and setting up light displays that you can walk and drive through. All of these festive events make up the best Christmas lights displays in Wisconsin. Even if the winter weather is slow to arrive, these holiday lights […] The post Visit 11 Christmas Lights Displays In Wisconsin For A Magical Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Only In Wisconsin

6K+
Followers
637
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy