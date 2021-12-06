Wild Abyss Is A One-Of-A-Kind Ocean Themed Mini Golf Course In Wisconsin That’s Insanely Fun

After a while, all mini golf courses can feel kind of the same. There are the little tunnels and the lighthouses, the caves and the waterfalls. But where’s the surprise? Good news: there’s one Wisconsin mini-golf course that’s anything but ordinary – playing this course is like diving deep into the sea. The Wild Abyss in Wisconsin Dells is a mini-golf course like no other and it’s practically begging to be played. Here’s why.

Wild Abyss is located in the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. The resort is huge – it spans 600 acres and calls itself America’s Largest Waterpark Resort. It has four indoor and four outdoor waterparks, but that’s not the only trick it has up its sleeve.

The Wild Abyss is an underwater-themed indoor mini-golf course. So what’s an underwater mini-golf course like? It’s simply amazing.

Black lights add an out-of-this-world experience to every putt! There’s no other mini-golf course that glows like this. Be careful not to hit a shark with your ball!

The course has huge tropical aquariums that are filled with aquatic life. You can admire the fish as you play through.

The course is filled with glowing graphics that will take you beneath the waves – you’ll see fish and sharks, sea caves and coral, and even a few magical creatures.

To make the course even wilder – and challenging – you can play with 3D glasses!

The resort is located in the Heart of Wisconsin Dells and it’s open year-round. The Wild Abyss is just one of the indoor attractions you can enjoy. See Wilderness Resort indoor attraction information and pricing here . Wisconsin has a lot of great mini golf courses. Here’s one course that you can design yourself before you play!

