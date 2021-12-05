ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts dominate Texans, 31-0: Winners, losers and those in between

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) dominated the Houston Texans (2-10) in a 31-0 shutout at NRG Stadium in Week 13.

The total domination in all three phases of the game means there aren’t many losers. In fact, most players came out as winners in this game. That said, there were some players who fall into the other two categories.

Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the Week 13 win:

Winners

WR Ashton Dulin: The special teams leader is now making plays on offense. For the second week in a row, Dulin found his way into the end zone. This time, it came in the red zone. He also downed a punt at the one-yard line and added two special teams tackles to his league-leading total.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: The edge rusher led the defense on Sunday with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. With 5.0 sacks on the season now, Muhammad triggered a $100,000 incentive in his contract.

DE Kemoko Turay: Though he’s been relegated to a near non-existent role, Turay finished the day with 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hits.

S Khari Willis: In his return from the injured reserve list, Willis showed why he’s a key part of the defense. Willis had five tackles (all solo) and a pass defended.

Others: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Kenny Moore

Losers

LT Eric Fisher: The offensive line as a whole didn’t hold up well against a loaded front all game. But Fisher continues to be a liability in pass protection at left tackle. Whether it was failing to hold his base on a bull rush or getting beat with speed, Fisher struggled against the Texans.

TE Kylen Granson: When a rookie tight end gets a chance to produce, they need to take advantage of it. Granson had a tough drop on a third-down play in the red zone. It’s not a huge deal but if he wants more trust in the offense, he has to come away with receptions when the ball hits his hands.

Mixed Reviews

LB Bobby Okereke: The concerns with Okereke in coverage are becoming a bit concerning. He seemed to be a step late on Rex Burkhead for most of the day. He did have a few stops against the run, though, so it wasn’t a total dud.

C Danny Pinter: Replacing starter Ryan Kelly, it’s clear how much he means to the offensive line. Pinter struggled with getting push in the run game for the majority of the afternoon. He did well enough in his first start at center, which is no easy task, but it’s clear how important Kelly is.

