The End has come to Fortnite to cap off Chapter Two, and the game will never be the same. Players tuned into The End event on Dec. 4 and held off a brief zombie alien invasion before their guns were taken away prior to the destruction of the Cube. Following that, a cinematic featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took place, which eventually led to the island being flipped over and causing a massive tidal wave to cover the entire map with water.

