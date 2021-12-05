ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainians tense amid Russian troops build-up

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Ukrainian President Warns of Possible Coup, Russian Intimidation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had information that the country’s richest man was being dragged into an alleged Russian-backed coup planned for next month, but he dismissed the idea as not credible. The comments underscore the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which accuses its neighbor of amassing military...
POLITICS
UPI News

Blinken to meet with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday as tensions between the countries reached a new high. The officials are expected to meet at the Organization for Security and Cooperation...
POLITICS
kaxe.org

Biden voices deep concern to Putin over Russian military build up near Ukraine

President Biden held a two-hour long video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, at a tense time in U.S. and European relations with Moscow over the buildup of Russian troops surrounding Ukraine. According to a White House readout of the conversation, Biden "voiced the deep concerns of the United...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Russian Troops#Breaking News#Ap Archive
fox17.com

Biden, Putin set to discuss Russian activity at Ukrainian border Tuesday

WASHINGTON (TND) — A key virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to take place Tuesday. Biden has warned Putin that the U.S. is prepared to increase troop presence on North Atlantic Treaty Organization's eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine. Russia has deployed tens...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

‘Bloody Massacre’: Ukrainian Official Describes Devastation Russian Invasion Would Bring

There will be a “really bloody massacre” if Russia invades Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, the Ukrainian defense minister, told CNN. The armed conflict would have “disastrous” consequences for Europe as an estimated 4 to 5 million Ukrainians would attempt to seek refuge throughout the continent, Reznikov told CNN. He warned that Ukraine would not be the only country to suffer losses, as “Russian guys also will come back in the coffins.”
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Ukrainian military report says Russia boosted troops to 120,000 near border

Ukrainian defense officials say Russia has increased troop numbers near the Ukrainian border to 120,000 people, including additional army, air force and naval personnel. According to its latest ongoing security assessment — shared with CNN by Ukrainian security sources — the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said “combat and other military equipment, such as tanks, armed vehicles and ‘Iskander’ missiles remain near the border of Ukraine,” following numerous Russian military exercises.
MILITARY
monmouth.edu

Russian Forces Gather on Ukrainian Border; Biden and Putin Hold Virtual Meeting

Tensions between Russia and the West have been greatly exacerbated lately, with concerns of conflict on both sides becoming a dominant fear. US intelligence agencies warned their European and NATO counterparts that the Russian Federation has deployed a force of roughly 94,000, with expectations of it massing to a soaringly high figure of 175,000. The deployment is concentrated in four main regions, including Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian deployment includes 50 “tactical groups,” tank and artillery brigades, air assets, alongside the establishment of near border logistics depots and field hospitals. The latter deployments are of significant concern, as it differentiates this build up from the previous Russian military buildup this past Spring.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Russia
pbs.org

Officials pessimistic about agreement between U.S. and Iran amid tense talks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

UK deploys another 140 troops to Poland and Lithuania to bolster forces at border with Belarus amid tensions over migrant crisis and increase in Russian troops near Ukraine

The UK is to deploy additional troops in Eastern Europe amid tension in Belarus after thousands of migrants converged on the country's borders in the hope of entering the EU. The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that 140 military engineers will be sent to Poland, adding to an existing team of 150 that are already based in the country. A separate team of reconnaissance specialists will also be sent to Lithuania.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
CNBC

Biden didn't accept Putin's 'red lines' on Ukraine – here's what that means

President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
POLITICS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Pope laments church divisions in Cyprus

Pope Francis met Friday with the leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Church and pointed to works of charity as a means to help heal the rift between Catholic West and Orthodox East (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
RELIGION
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

AP Top Stories December 8 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday December 8: Congressional leaders make debt limit deal; Biden and Putin at odds over Russian troops near Ukraine; Explicit testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell trial; Space tourists going to International Space Station. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
POLITICS
Reuters

Global coalition seizes 145.3 tonnes of cocaine - Colombia's navy

BOGOTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Military and police authorities from more than 40 countries across Europe and the Americas confiscated 145.3 tonnes of cocaine in the eighth phase of Operation Orion, a multinational naval operation against drug trafficking, Colombia's navy said on Monday. The figure represents the highest amount of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy