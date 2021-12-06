Andre Iguodala (knee) remains out Monday night for Warriors

One day after Steve Kerr announced that Andre Iguodala was expected to return for the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming road trip, the timetable seems to have moved up. Iguodala has been out since November 16th with soreness in his knee. Initially, he was held out as an injury management for a sore hip, but since then it’s been his knee that kept him out. The team has been understandably cautious with Iguodala, who at age 38 is the league’s send-oldest player. They’ve gone 8-2 in his absence, but his ball handling and defense are always an asset, and mean that the fans’ least-favorite Warrior, Chris Chiozza, may not play as much.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO