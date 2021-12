Prisons in England and Wales will be set targets for the first time to root out drugs and rehabilitate inmates under Government plans.National league tables are to be introduced as part of efforts to hold prison governors to account on how well they can keep illegal substances out of their jails and get offenders “clean”.The proposals have been put forward in a White Paper, with prisons minister Victoria Atkins setting out more detail in the Commons on Tuesday.When young people, and it’s almost invariably young men, end up in in prison, that cannot be a dead end for themBoris JohnsonIt...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO