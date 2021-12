A new Grand Theft Auto announcement from Rockstar Games has left GTA fans upset over GTA 6. Today, the next big GTA Online content update -- featuring GTA 5's Franklin and Dr. Dre -- was announced, and ever since then, GTA 6 has been trending on Twitter. If anyone thought, for some reason, that GTA Online was going anywhere or that support for it would start to slow down, well, today's announcement was a reminder that this isn't happening anytime soon. Of course, fans of GTA Online were excited and embraced today's news, but Grand Theft Auto fans over GTA Online and GTA 5 and looking forward to GTA 6, today's news was another painful reminder that GTA 6 is nowhere near releasing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO