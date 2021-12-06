Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Controversial Dak Prescott Move
Even the official Dallas Cowboys Twitter account did not spare Dak Prescott on Sunday night. As is customary in the NFL, the Cowboys employ a staff writer--Patrik Walker--for their team website. In his article on Dallas' 19-12 NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Walker led with ...
Warriors take top ranking on the road
The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team embarked on its first road trip of the season on Monday still with a firm grip on the top line of the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the...
Longhorns Daily News: New odds give Texas men’s basketball fourth-best chance for Big 12 regular season title
BetOnline.ag released their latest lines yesterday. According to how the bettors figure it, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball squad currently has the fourth-best chance at taking home the Big 12 regular season title at +700. Texas’ last regular season title came in in the 2007-2009 season.
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 24)
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a.
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23
New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
Women's Basketball Preview: Southern Illinois & Missouri State
The Drake women's basketball team will start a three-game road swing this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to travel to Southern Illinois and Missouri State on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively. Bair-ing the Load. Maggie Bair leads Drake in both scoring and rebounding. The senior forward is scoring 15.5...
Pilots visit LMU before hosting No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday
Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (14-7, 4-3 WCC) Place: Los Angeles, Calif. Portland Pilots (11-11, 3-4 WCC) vs. No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Time: 4 p.m. Place: Portland, Ore.
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
Ravens announce 2023 season opponents
The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
Spurgin lifts HPU women to OT victory
Abby Spurgin scored 23 points, including eight in overtime, and Avery Cargill added 18 as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 72-65 on Tuesday in Belmont, Calif. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print...
