MU to face Army in Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth

It was Bowl Selection Show Sunday around the sport of College Football today, and for the first time since 2018 – the Missouri Tigers will be playing in one. After the Music City Bowl was cancelled last season, Mizzou will be playing their postseason game under Eli Drinkwitz in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22nd against the Army Black Knights. The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO