MU to face Army in Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth

Missouri will lock up with one of the three FBS service academies in its bowl game. The Tigers will face Army on Dec. 22 from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, in the Armed Forces Bowl. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., an hour before tipoff of the annual Braggin' Rights men's basketball game in St. Louis.
Well, it wasn’t pretty, but at the very least it’s happening. After 13 SEC teams qualified for bowl games, it was speculated that Mizzou would be the last team to get a spot, possibly having to fill in a non-SEC slot, despite finishing higher in the standings than more traditional draws such as Florida or South Carolina.
Air Force will try and secure its second 10-win season in the last three years when they face Louisville in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas on December 28th. The Falcons finished the season 9-3, and led the nation in rushing. Louisville, a Power-5 team from the ACC, finished the season 6-6. The Cardinals are
The post Air Force will face Louisville in First Responders Bowl appeared first on KRDO.
