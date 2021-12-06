ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So The Tide Thumped Gonzaga… Now What?

By Sepp Shirey
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 4 days ago
Nate Oats is a wizard. If that wasn't evident in January or February, it is now. The Crimson Tide are not a one year wonder. After losing a lot of key pieces from last year's SEC Champion and Sweet 16 team, doubts about reloading and staying at the same high level...

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

