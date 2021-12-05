ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington tight end Logan Thomas is out with a knee injury

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Washington tight end Logan Thomas made his presence felt early in Washington’s Week 13 game against the Raiders with a sensational one-handed touchdown catch on the WFT’s first drive.

Thomas had another critical play on Washington’s second touchdown drive, catching a Taylor Heinicke pass and rumbling 35 yards deep into Raiders’ territory. Washington would score several plays later.

Late in the fourth quarter, Thomas went across the line of scrimmage to block Las Vegas defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who went low on Thomas. Thomas went to the ground, where he stayed for several minutes. He gingerly walked off the field under his own power and immediately went into the medical tent.

Shortly after that, Washington ruled Thomas out with a knee injury.

Thomas returned to the bench after his injury, but there were no further updates on his condition.

Before he departed, Thomas caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He missed several games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

We’ll keep you updated on Thomas’ condition.

