Driver Suffers Punctured Lung When Car Rolls Over, Burns in Torrey Pines

San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle she drove rolled over and caught on fire in Torrey Pines, police said Sunday.

The woman, 48, was driving eastbound on 3000 Science Park Road at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. As she crossed the intersection of Torreyana Road her car collided with the center island at 3100 Merryfield Row, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle rolled onto its roof and the fire started, the officer said. The woman’s injuries included a punctured lung, she said.

Police traffic units responded and will handle the investigation.

– City News Service