Brian Johnson had been with the Washington Football Team for less than a week and he was already called on to deliver some late-game heroics. With Washington trailing 15-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Johnson, who had been plucked from the Chicago Bears' practice squad the previous Tuesday, lined up for a 48-yard attempt. And just like his previous eight kicks prior to joining the Burgundy & Gold, Johnson's ninth was sent through the uprights.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO