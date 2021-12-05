ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

English Dub Season Review: Kageki Shojo!! Season One

By David King
bubbleblabber.com
 4 days ago

The curtain rises on Sarasa Watanabe, a starry-eyed 5’10” student who hopes to perform as a male lead role in the all-female Kouka acting troupe. She forms a friendship with her new roommate, a former idol named Ai. Together, they’re in for the role of a lifetime…. Kageki Shoujo!!...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “The Moon’s Secrets”

After fleeing from their respective governments last week, Yuito and Kasane continue their journeys in Togetsu. They find an all-powerful AI computer system and ask it questions about their world and the Kunad Gate. Meanwhile, Kasane is being handled by the Togetsu, who want to control both brains that have power over the fabled red strings. It’s going to take everything they’ve got to get out of this situation.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “The Boy from the City of the Dead”

Will was born in the city of the dead, where he was raised by three undead. Although he was nurtured with love, Will questions his existence in this life-forbidding place where he is the only human alive. He discovers his three parents are secretly hiding something that may explain this mystery, and as if this weren’t puzzling enough, he has yet to discover that still more secrets lie within him.
COMICS
keengamer.com

Arcane Season 1 Review: In A League of Its Own

League of Legends is growing larger every year with frequent new champion releases and spin-off video games. For years, fans have requested that Riot Games attempt to branch out from video games. The franchise has released multiple animated shorts based on the characters of the popular MOBA which showcased the potential a movie or animated series based on the video game could have. Now, after several years in development, the first League of Legends series has been released. Arcane is a nine-episode animated prequel that serves as an origin story to some of the game’s most iconic characters.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Three

Thanksgiving is a perfect time for families to come together, eat lots of food until our bellies pop, and spend quality time with one another. For the Looney Tunes, it’s a great time to come together and unleash some more cartoon mayhem. Following its decent debut on HBO Max, Looney Tunes Cartoons successfully made some improvements for its sophomore season, such as removing specific restrictions and providing more good cartoons. It faltered a bit in the end with the “Back to School” special back in August, but overall, it was a solid second season that happened to be better than the first. Now, our favorite cast of zany characters is back with the third season that offers more slapstick and Acme weaponry than ever before.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sayaka Senbongi
IGN

Hellbound Season 1 Video Review

Hellbound is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Kayleigh Donaldson. Hellbound may be endlessly bleak, but its mercilessly sharp focus on humanity's hypocrisy and evangelical panic reveals a highly gripping drama that holds no punches in exposing our true darkness. This grounded approach to the fantastical offers one of the darkest but most satisfying Netflix series of 2021.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Flight / Jump,” “Family / Brother”

Overview: Kaeda (Alyssa Marek) is guilt-ridden after using an Oni exploit to win a competition with Haruko (Cat Thomas) worried for her. Later, Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) and Kippei (Clint Bickham) relieve some of their old childhood memories as a big argument erupts between them. Our Take: As expected, the quality...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Number 69”

Vanitas and Noe might not be welcome underground in the tunnels of the Chasseurs, but now that they’ve identified a common enemy, things start to change. Together with Roland, the two of them track down the lair of Doctor Moreau. They infiltrate the Doctor’s hideout along with a team of Roland’s cronies, and everything is going alright at first… but then Noe calls out Moreau for his crimes against ethics and the gang finds themselves in a battle for their lives.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shojo#Dub#Idol#Friendship#Japanese#Starry Orchestra#Stellar Traveler
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Hero of Justice”

Overview: Mirai (Alejandro Saab) learns more about the angel ranking system as well as more about how his powers affect his life when a new potential threat in that of a God candidate rears its ugly head. Our Take: Mirai not wanting to be the all-powerful God almighty himself, abuse...
RELIGION
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “The Barrier at Mount Musubi”

To get a kyokon root everyone needs to gain access to Mount Musubi. Unfortunately, Setsuna and Towa enter a dream world with no means of escape. Luckily for them, Moroha also happens to have spirit powers not just demon powers. Which will be just what they need to continue on. Along with the help of an interesting new friend.
COMICS
honknews.com

Cells at Work! Code Black Review| Will there Be Another Season?

I have never anticipated that Cells at work would be this famous. The series has some different or you can say weird kinds of storylines that would keep the storyline interesting. Viewers get attracted to this weird kind of storyline. Cells at Work features the story of the class that is present on the human body. The anime series is educational, emotional, and also entertaining. With its first season-ending, fans are now waiting for Cells at Work! Code Black.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Announces English Dub Cast

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has made its big comeback, and fans are ready to meet Jolyne in a whole new light. The anime has put out its first episodes of Stone Ocean, and the series is already being met with rave reviews online. Of course, the fandom has known the show's Japanese cast for months, but the dub has kept quiet. That is, until now as the cast has been announced.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Heaven Official’s Blessing “Daily Life at Chestnut Temple”

Xie Lian is traveling back to his temple with a charming stranger. They are attacked by ghosts but Xie Lian knows some tricks on how to fool them and with the strangers help ensures their escape. Xie seems to think the stranger is a ghost themself but hasn’t found much evidence. People suddenly start worshipping at his shrine and then a man comes needing help and passes out.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Animated Adaptations Inspired By ‘The Supernatural Academy.’ On The Way For Peacock

Peacock has announced it is expanding its animated programming with a full season order of the all-new original YA fantasy series SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY, produced by 41 Entertainment. The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series “The Supernatural Academy” from Jaymin Eve, chronicling an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For RUMBLE GARANNDOLL

Funimation has announced a December 6th premiere date for the English dubbed adaptation of RUMBLE GARANNDOLL. Twelve episodes are on the way from Lerche and is directed by Masaomi Andō and written by Makoto Uezu. Original character designs are provided by Akio Watanabe, while Keiko Kurosawa adapts the designs for animation. Larx Entertainment is producing the 3DCG animation, with Daisuke Katō serving as the CG director. Egg Firm is producing the series. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Vampire Dies in No Time “Assault! Mr. Fukuma”

Ronaldo’s best-selling memoirs of his vampire hunting exploits became a smash hit, but that means that his publishing company is after a sequel. His scary axe-wielding editor Mr. Fukuma is coming to collect the manuscript, but there’s a problem: Ronaldo hasn’t even begun writing it. Later on, he and Draluc try to stop a strange plant-controlling vampire on the loose, and then have to pass an inspection from Hinaichi, a police officer from the vampire control division.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut: “Night Flight”

Overview: In order to prove Irina’s (Tia Ballard) usefulness to the mission at hand, Lev (Stephen Fu) strives to do his best to help her with her fear of heights. Our Take: No matter how noble of intentions that Irina and Lev have, the Zirnitra government and military heartless agenda starts to become ever more clear as it creeps from the shadows.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy