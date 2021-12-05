ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For RUMBLE GARANNDOLL

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunimation has announced a December 6th premiere date for the English dubbed adaptation of RUMBLE GARANNDOLL. Twelve episodes are on the way from Lerche and is directed by Masaomi Andō and written...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

PARAMOUNT+ INTRODUCES NEW LIVE CHANNEL FOR ADULT ANIMATION

Paramount+ today introduced Live Channels, a new product feature that curates the most popular shows and movies on the service in linear channels, allowing subscribers to sit back and start streaming premium content. This new offering launches today with a collection of themed channels inspired by the service’s most-streamed genres including adult animation which features genre-defining series such as BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, CELEBRITY DEATHMATCH and DARIA.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “The Moon’s Secrets”

After fleeing from their respective governments last week, Yuito and Kasane continue their journeys in Togetsu. They find an all-powerful AI computer system and ask it questions about their world and the Kunad Gate. Meanwhile, Kasane is being handled by the Togetsu, who want to control both brains that have power over the fabled red strings. It’s going to take everything they’ve got to get out of this situation.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “The Prince and Kage”

Bojji has challenged his younger half-brother to a duel, and the results aren’t pretty. At first everything is fine, with Bojji using his skills at dodging and escaping to land strategic blows on his foe. But his sneaky methods make the viewers start to turn against him, and eventually Domas instructs him to fight like a king. This leads to his prompt downfall, and he’s battered to the point where he looks nearly dead. But even though it seems like no one else is on his side, Kage has found a friend.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Talentless Nana Season One

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The story takes place in the far future. A small percentage of humans are born with superpowers known as the “Talented,” and without them are the “Talentless.” For five years, a war was waged between the Talented and the Talentless. Cities were bombed to ashes in an attempt to genocide superpowered people. The Talented fought against the government because they didn’t want to be the country’s guinea pigs. They were stigmatized because some of them had dangerous and uncontrollable powers. Decades later, the Talented were accepted, but they’re isolated from normal humans and later sent to a school located on a deserted island, where they have all their daily needs provided for until they graduate and communication with the outside world is forbidden. One day, a new student named Nana Hiiragi arrives at the school. Her friendly and cheerful personality lets her quickly make friends with the class. But In reality, however, Nana is a Talentless government assassin who has been dispatched to kill the Talented, whom the government deems to be the true Enemies of Humanity…
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funimation#Rumble#Dub#Episodes#English#Larx Entertainment#Cg#Egg Firm#Adr
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces “Rumble” Movie For Paramount+

WWE and Paramount+ have announced that the “Rumble” movie will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, December 15. The “Rumble” animated feature movie from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios will premiere on December 15 via the Paramount+ streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. The movie stars WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Paramount & WWE Studios' 'Rumble' film to premiere on Paramount+

A release date has been set for Paramount and WWE Studios' animated film "Rumble." "Rumble" will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, December 15. The film was originally expected to be released in the summer of 2020, but it had to be pushed back following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was then delayed until 2022 before the decision was made to release it on Paramount+.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GeekTyrant

Funimation Reveals Anime Home Video Releases for December

Funimation recently announced the anime titles that they’re releasing on Blu-ray and DVD in the month of December. Leading the charge is the critically acclaimed film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, but One Piece and RoboTech fans should also be excited to grow their collections. Below you can find the full list of home video releases Funimation has planned for the month.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Flight / Jump,” “Family / Brother”

Overview: Kaeda (Alyssa Marek) is guilt-ridden after using an Oni exploit to win a competition with Haruko (Cat Thomas) worried for her. Later, Kakeru (Bryson Baugus) and Kippei (Clint Bickham) relieve some of their old childhood memories as a big argument erupts between them. Our Take: As expected, the quality...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Summit of the Gods

Overview: Fukamachi (Darren Barnet), a reporter, begins his search for a camera that may hold the clues to the last exploits of a famed mountaineer when it leads him to another cliff climber that is still looking to accomplish feats of his own in that of Joji Habu (Rich Tang)
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “The Barrier at Mount Musubi”

To get a kyokon root everyone needs to gain access to Mount Musubi. Unfortunately, Setsuna and Towa enter a dream world with no means of escape. Luckily for them, Moroha also happens to have spirit powers not just demon powers. Which will be just what they need to continue on. Along with the help of an interesting new friend.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Announces English Dub Cast

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has made its big comeback, and fans are ready to meet Jolyne in a whole new light. The anime has put out its first episodes of Stone Ocean, and the series is already being met with rave reviews online. Of course, the fandom has known the show's Japanese cast for months, but the dub has kept quiet. That is, until now as the cast has been announced.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “The Boy from the City of the Dead”

Will was born in the city of the dead, where he was raised by three undead. Although he was nurtured with love, Will questions his existence in this life-forbidding place where he is the only human alive. He discovers his three parents are secretly hiding something that may explain this mystery, and as if this weren’t puzzling enough, he has yet to discover that still more secrets lie within him.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Announces 'Vikings' Spinoff Series Premiere Date

Vikings: Valhalla, a spinoff of the popular History Channel series Vikings, will debut on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 25, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Netflix also released new images from the show, which features Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eiriksdottir, and Leo Suter as Prince Harald Sigurdsson. Since the show is set decades after the events in the original Vikings series, the original cast is not involved.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Animated Adaptations Inspired By ‘The Supernatural Academy.’ On The Way For Peacock

Peacock has announced it is expanding its animated programming with a full season order of the all-new original YA fantasy series SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY, produced by 41 Entertainment. The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series “The Supernatural Academy” from Jaymin Eve, chronicling an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Black Team / Sister”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus), Oka (Melissa Molano), Ryo (Jeremy Gee) and the gang decide to team up with the Black team to take down a dangerous new kind of Oni. Our Take: Further expanding the scope of the organization Oka and the gang belong to, a new elite squad of Oni hunters known as the Black team is introduced, which consists of Oka’s doting older sister, Benio, the strong but soft mannered Issa and the ladies man, Ukon. Despite each being an anime cliché, they are all a delight to watch interact with the team and there is a good balance between their light-hearted moments and their dominant positions as higher-ups as well as antagonists.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Here’s When “Smiling Friends” Premieres On Adult Swim

Adult Swim will premiere the first season of Smiling Friends on January 9th, 2022 with three episodes slated to release on day one (that part may change, but looks likely), followed by a weekly premiere schedule after that which lines up with Zach Hadel’s recent Adult Swim Festival tease of “a few months” when prodded for a premiere date.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Platinum End: “Heart’s Beloved”

Overview: Mirai (Alejandro Saab) reunites with his childhood love, Saki (Laura Post), and discovers that she too is a God candidate with her very own angel in that of Revel (Damian Mills). Our Take: A disheartened girl in that of Saki seems in line for a previously disheartened boy like...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy