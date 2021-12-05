Season Review: 9 Years to Neptune Season One

Overview (Spoilers Below) Dougal County is being terrorized by a huge fucking owl and it seems to prefer squids as potential game in which to feed it’s chicks. It doesn’t take long before both Rusty and Grannie are taken alive, but when Sheriff and Co. decide to permanently rid themselves of the menace, they gain an ally in the name of screenwriter Anastasia Evertree. Unfortunately, Ana proves to be a huge disappointment, but Danny and Sheriff use Early as bait to lure the Owl and follow it back to it’s nest where we’re able to save the squids. But, what happens when the Owl eggs hatch? Well, the rest of Dougal has to be put under a dome while Early opens up a tourist attraction.

