Season Review: 9 Years to Neptune Season One

As the gen:LOCK team prepares for their raid on RTASA, Miranda hatches a plan to appeal to Chase’s emotions. Meanwhile, General Marin confronts the Polity’s latest plot. “The Third Way” continues with Chase still being influenced by the Nemesis demon during the Gen:Lock team’s attempt to infiltrate the RTASA. Meanwhile, Miranda enlists Dri’s help in reaching out to Chase, and The Union plots to use Sinclair to power up their new mech armor known as “Odin”. This episode was my first attempt at getting into the show, which seemed like a wrong place to start, even after reading the show’s recaps. There were many elements that forced me to look into more soon, especially the characters and their relationships.
